That's why you are not in Qatar - Ghanaians mock Nigeria after 4-0 defeat to Portugal

Nigerians have become the butt of Ghanaian jokes on social media after they were humiliated Portugal in an international friendly on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

In preparation of their opening Group H game against the Black Stars of Ghana on November 24, the Portuguese national team engaged the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a friendly match.



Nigeria, whose dream of making it to Qatar was crushed by the Black Stars huffed and puffed could only manage to prevent the Portuguese from scoring five goals.



Two goals from Bruno Fernandez, one each from Goncalo Ramos and Jaoa Mario ensured that Portugal polled a 4-0 win over the Super Eagles.



The game was played barely five hours after the Black Stars managed a 2-0 victory over a Switzerland team that beat Portugal earlier in the year.



Two second half goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo propelled Ghana to a morale-boosting victory over Switzerland who are placed 15th on the FIFA Ranking.

On social media, Ghanaians are mocking the Nigerians for being mortified by the Portuguese that did not have Cristiano Ronaldo.



Ghana will begin its journey at the World Cup with a game against Portugal in Group H. Ghana will then play Uruguay before taking on South Korea.



Portugal 4-0 Nigeria!



And that’s why these cousins are not going to the World Cup.



They would have just gone to disgrace us all! — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) November 17, 2022

Portugal think they’re humiliating Nigeria to scare us..



Laughable. These are guys we ourselves can humiliate any day. Apuutoorr — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 17, 2022

Portugal were so fluid in attack against Nigeria tonight. I don’t know exactly how much the absence of Ronaldo plays into this but it’ll be a tough mountain to climb for the Black Stars.#Qatar2022onMG — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 17, 2022

Text Abeg O to 1738 to stop Portugal from scoring Nigeria — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 17, 2022

Fellow Nigerians, Portugal n'aimes pas le bruit.



To wit, Portugal does not like noise. @NGSuperEagles — nana aba (@thenanaaba) November 17, 2022

If Portugal really think scoring 4 goals against Nigeria in a friendly match will scare us then they’re absolutely right… we beg. — Don (@Opresii) November 17, 2022

Even If we lose 3:0 against Portugal we know we did better than Nigeria ???????? — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 17, 2022

So if Nigeria qualified for the World Cup this is the performance they’d have displayed. They can’t even score common Portugal. Ghana can’t too but we qualified tho. — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) November 17, 2022

Portugal smash a very bad Nigerian team 4-0 in friendly



That will make them think they will whip us too



But they don’t know they have been deceived because that Super Eagles team is just bad ???? — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) November 17, 2022

Portugal scored Nigeria 4 goals. Ghana needs to manage a 3-0 loss to Portugal and we can troll them. — Efo Edem is back (@imbrakoby) November 17, 2022

Referee don give Portugal Penaritiii

This commentator no go kill me.

Let’s go Eagles!!!! ???????????? — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) November 17, 2022





