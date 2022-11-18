14
That's why you are not in Qatar - Ghanaians mock Nigeria after 4-0 defeat to Portugal

Portugal Nigeria Friendly Portugal defeated Nigeria 4-0

Fri, 18 Nov 2022

Nigerians have become the butt of Ghanaian jokes on social media after they were humiliated Portugal in an international friendly on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

In preparation of their opening Group H game against the Black Stars of Ghana on November 24, the Portuguese national team engaged the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a friendly match.

Nigeria, whose dream of making it to Qatar was crushed by the Black Stars huffed and puffed could only manage to prevent the Portuguese from scoring five goals.

Two goals from Bruno Fernandez, one each from Goncalo Ramos and Jaoa Mario ensured that Portugal polled a 4-0 win over the Super Eagles.

The game was played barely five hours after the Black Stars managed a 2-0 victory over a Switzerland team that beat Portugal earlier in the year.

Two second half goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo propelled Ghana to a morale-boosting victory over Switzerland who are placed 15th on the FIFA Ranking.

On social media, Ghanaians are mocking the Nigerians for being mortified by the Portuguese that did not have Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ghana will begin its journey at the World Cup with a game against Portugal in Group H. Ghana will then play Uruguay before taking on South Korea.

