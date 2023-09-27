That you can afford shock absorbers doesn't mean you are safe - Saddick Adams shades Okyeame Kwame

Sports journalist, Saddick Adams, has thrown a subliminal shot at musician Okyeame Kwame over the latter's claims that Ghanaians should fix themselves to ensure the country's growth.

Okyeame Kwame in a quoted reply to media personality Naa Ashokor's tweet, claimed that there is no 'politician messiah' who would save the country from its misery.



He reasoned that the average Ghanaian can ensure the country's growth through their mindset, health, family, and work.



"You Naa you will fix the country. Starting with your health, then mindset, then your family, then your work. If we all start a small light in our little corners, Ghana will become bright. All the names you have mentioned can also light a small flame. However, Ghana cannot be fixed by one man. No messiah in politics," he tweeted.



Saddick Adams, adding to many tweets that have directly and indirectly responded to the rapper's tweet, said because the rapper is well-to-do and can handle things by himself does not mean everyone can.



"We can afford shock absorbers and dig boreholes in our houses but the other things we cannot individually afford is the reason we collectively pay taxes to a body called [government] entrusted with all our powers to use it for such other important purposes.



"And the fact that you can afford shocks so you don’t care about bad roads doesn’t mean you’re completely safe.

"The trotro driver who couldn’t afford shocks will fall into a gaping pothole, veer off and crash into your car, then you have to build your own hospital to fix your damaged jaw because there’s no bed in the public hospital."



Ghana's declining economy has been the centre of conversation on X. The discussions were triggered by the recently ended Youth protest dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse.





You Naa you will fix the country . Starting with your health , then mindset , then your family , then your work . If we all start a small light in our little corners, Ghana will become bright. All the names you have mentioned can also light a small flame. However, Ghana cannot be… https://t.co/JsEEjRt0jq — ARTIVIST (@Okyeamekwame) September 26, 2023

We can afford shock absorbers and dig boreholes in our houses but the other things we cannot individually afford is the reason we collectively pay taxes to a body called [government] entrusted with all our powers to use it for such other important purposes.



And the fact that… — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) September 27, 2023

EE/KPE

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch today's GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi here



