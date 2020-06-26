Sports News

The 1991 Ghana U17 squad is the most talented team I have coached- Otto Pfister

Former Ghana trainer Otto Pfister has said the 1991 squad that won the FIFA U17 World Cup in Italy is the best team he has ever handled in his coaching career.

The German gaffer enjoyed a limitless career in Africa, managing some of the best teams on the continent.



The 82-year-old was in charge of African national teams such as Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Togo, DR Congo, and Rwanda before retiring.



Pfister was also in charge of Egyptian Giants, Zamalek SC where he guided them to win five trophies in his three-year stint.



Pfister said the Ghana U-17 squad of 1991, with whom he led to win the FIFA World Cup, is the most talented team he has ever coached.

"The most talented team for me was the Starlets 91 side," he told Citi TV.



"They were such a talented team. We had the likes of Sammy Kuffuor, who like Tony Yeboah became a legend in the German Bundesliga."



"We had Mohammed Gargo, Alexander Opoku and Nii Odartey Lamptey," he added.

