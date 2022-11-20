The 2022 World cup is here! Who has the chance to win it all?

A photo of football fans

The World Cup kicks off on Sunday 20th November. We can look forward to luxurious stadiums, best soccer players and plenty of thrilling action.

As usual, Brazil and France are among the biggest favorites to win the championship. However, the teams around Messi and Ronaldo are also in the running for the trophy. And what about the Ghanaian national team, could they turn out to be a surprise?



Kick off



The opening match of the championship will be hosted by Qatar and Ecuador.



The kick-off is at 3:00 pm.



In following match on Monday England will be in action against Iran. Next matches we can look forward to are clashes between Argentina against Saudi Arabia and France against Australia.

Can Ghana become the dark horse of the championship?



The first match of our national team is on Thursday 24th November at 3:00 pm.



The team around Thomas Partey, Inaka Williams, Mohammed Salisu and Daniel Amartey will await Ronaldo and others to kick off the championship.



The Portuguese team is the seventh favourite to win the title in the bookmakers' eyes, along with Belgium and the Netherlands (the odds to win 15.00).



The biggest strength of the Ghanaian national team is their consistency, defence and of course the midfield. However, the Ghanaian football team is perceived more as an outsider. Could it surprise and become a dark horse? The odds for Ghana to win the World Cup are 300.00. The odds on Ghana progressing from Group H are 15.00.





Where to bet on World Cup matches?



