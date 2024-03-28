The 2024 All Star Festival train heads to Tamale

The previous editions in 2022 and 2023 were organized in Accra and Dormaa respectively

Source: BAC Group Media

Organizers of the All Star Festival have announced the host venue for the 2024 edition scheduled in June.

The Business Africa Consulting Group Limited (The BAC Group) has chosen Tamale, a unique cosmopolitan city with a rich cultural heritage and enviable history of producing several football icons across players, administrators and investors, as the next host of the off-season football event.



Many Ghanaian football icons have come from Tamale. Former players like the three-time African player of the year, Abedi Ayew 'Pele', Mohammed Gargo, Didi Dramani, Amosa Gbadamosie, Habib Mullah, Shilla Illiasu, and Anane Kobo are some of the stars the city has produced.



The city of Tamale has also produced notable football administrators like Jones Alhasan Abu, Dr Abdul Issahaku, Kassim Perez, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, and the late, Alhaji M.N.D Jawula.



The All Star Festival is an event that seeks to harmonize football and culture in various parts of the country. Many international football icons as well as local footballers come together to exhibit their football skills while promoting the Ghanaian culture.



It is aimed at bridging the physical gap between these international stars, local footballers and the fans. As a result, the All Star Festival takes the stars to communities that they ordinarily wouldn’t go to.



Preparations are already underway to ensure the successful organization of the 3rd edition of the All Star Festival in Tamale.

Management of The BAC Group has paid a courtesy call on all the major stakeholders in the Northern regional capital.



These stakeholders include the chiefs and leaders of Tamale, the Northern Regional Football Association (RFA) chairman, the media, and the managers of the Tamale Sports Stadium.



The Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association (NRFA), Mr. Alhaji Abu Hassan Rhyzo, shared his excitement about Tamale being the host city for the 2024 All Star Festival.



“I am excited to announce that Tamale will be the centre of African football. Tamale is all set to host the continent’s official off-season football gathering. It is a forum that fosters a deep connection between our stars and the community that supports their trade,” Mr. Alhaji A. H. Rhyzo said.



The previous editions in 2022 and 2023 were organized in Accra and Dormaa respectively featuring stars like AFCON winner, Franck Kessie, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Felix Afena-Gyan, Emmanuel Boateng, former Ghana coach, Avram Grant, among others.



Black Sheriff was also in action at the maiden edition of the All Star Festival that came off in Accra. We seek to replicate this by featuring another top artiste at the 2024 All Star Festival in Tamale.