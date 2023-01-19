The 3rd Coming: Kwasi Appiah applies for Black Stars job

Former Ghana captain and coach, James Kwasi Appiah, has applied for the vacant Black Stars coaching role.

According to him, he sent his application and CV for the job after he heard the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirm that no Ghanaian coach has applied for the job.



Kwasi Appiah said he believes that he has the competence and experience to lead the Black Stars as a local coach hence his decision to apply for the job.



"Yes, I have applied for the Black Stars job. I heard no Ghanaian coach had applied for the job since the position became vacant so I have added mine to compete with the whites," Kwasi Appiah told Kumasi-based Sompa FM.



The Black Stars coaching job became vacant on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022, after Otto Addo resigned from the position following Ghana's elimination from the FIFA World Cup.

Otto Addo cited family reasons and his role at Borussia Dortmund for his inability to continue in his capacity as the Black Stars coach.



James Kwasi Appiah has had two stints with the Black Stars (2012-2014 and 2017-2020) and was the first black coach to qualify Ghana for the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014.







