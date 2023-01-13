The 3rd Coming: Kwasi Appiah ready to apply for the Black Stars job

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah, is ready to return to the team following the exit of Otto Addo in 2022.

The Black Stars coaching job became vacant on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022, after Otto Addo resigned from the position following Ghana's elimination from the FIFA World Cup.



Otto Addo cited family reasons and his role at Borussia Dortmund for his inability to continue in his capacity as the Black Stars coach.



But with the GFA stating that no local coach has applied for the job, Kwasi Appiah has stated that he is interested and will send his application to the football association.

“It depends on how they put it out there. If I think it is enticing, then automatically I will. If they put it out there, I will apply,” he told Joy Sports in an interview.



James Kwasi Appiah has had two stints with the Black Stars (2012-2014 and 2017-2020) and was the first black coach to qualify Ghana for the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014.