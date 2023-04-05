The 6-1 voting results, near-fights, insults: All you need to know about Kotoko board meeting on Saturday

A meeting that was supposed to be a regular one turned out chaotic with an unexpected election, near-fights, and use of foul language.

The shocking reports from the meeting of the board meeting of Asante Kotoko depict a picture of disunity, factionalism, and battle for supremacy within the ranks of the club.



Multiple reports from Pure FM and former Director of Communication, Obed Acheampong paints a worrying photo of a divided board, more interested in achieving personal glory than pursuing the interest of the club.



Details from the board meeting on April 1, 2023,



The board of Asante Kotoko held a usual meeting on Saturday, April 1, 2023, to deliberate on issues affecting the club.



According to Sir Obed, the agenda for the meeting was;



i. The dismissal of coach Seidu Zerbo



ii. The financial status of the club following reports of unpaid salaries to the players

iii. Performance of the club in the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League



The meeting according to reports had nine of the twelve-member board present. Board chairman, Kwame Kyei, Jude Arthur, and Kofi Abban were the three members of the board who failed to attend the meeting which started at 10:00 am on Saturday.



The members present were Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Alhaji Lamin, Kwamena Mensah, Joseph Yaw Addo, Miss Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Baffour Kwame Kusi, Mr Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey, and Mr James Osei.



Unexpected motion for removal of Nana Yaw Amponsah



The meeting, as per reports were going on smoothly with board members exchanging ideas on how to run the club and help it win the league until one member, during the "Any Other Business" stage raised a point about the performance of Nana Yaw Amponsah.



The said board member’s opposition to Nana Yaw Amponsah was anchored on three things, according to Pure FM



i. The dismissal of coach Zerbo without recourse to board approval

ii. Feeling that Nana Yaw Amponsah was an outsider who didn’t follow the traditions of Asante Kotoko



iii. The performance of the club and perceived lack of respect from Nana Yaw Amponsah



The board members present were reportedly shocked by the sudden turn of events and insistence of the said board member on the axing of Nana Yaw Amponsah and made known their opposition to his sudden move.



However, he remained adamant and called for vote to decide on the future of Nana Yaw Amponsah.







The votes and subsequent tantrums and fights



With nine of the twelve members present thus forming a quorum, the chairman of the meeting had no option but to heed the demand of the said board member.

Two members of the board namely Kwamena Mensah who is the board secretary and Joseph Yaw Addo chose not to participate in the voting.



Of the seven board members who participated in the voting, six voted against the motion to sack Nana Yaw Amponsah and one voted in favor of the motion.



Fights and insult



Pure FM reports that the only female member of the board was left furious and frustrated and let out some insulting words, targeted at the board member who was hell-bent on removing Nana Yaw Amponsah.



The report furthers that she was unhappy that instead of focusing on the important issues affecting the club, some members of the board were only interested in pursuing personal interests.



The disappointed board member is also alleged to have engaged in near-fisticuffs with some board members as they betrayed him.



According to reports some board members had already hatched a plan to oust Nana Yaw Amponsah but some of them flipped to the other side, leaving only the motion mover on the opposition side.

On-field matters



Asante Kotoko are currently on the hunt for a new coach after parting companies with coach Seidu Zerbo.



In their last Premier League game, Asante Kotoko hammered Real Tamale United 4-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



They are currently fifth on the league log with 38 points.







