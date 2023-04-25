0
Menu
Sports

The BAC Group inaugurates LOC for 2023 All Star Festival in Sunyani

BacGroupLOC The main goal of the committee is to ensure the success and smoothness of the festival

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's highly anticipated All Star Festival 2023 is just around the corner, set to take place from June 23rd to June 25th. In preparation for the event, a Local Organizing Committee (LoC) has been formed with the aim of ensuring its smooth organization and success.

The committee, chaired by Ransford Antwi, a former Member of the Ghana Football Association and CEO of Suncity FM, consists of nine members, including notable figures such as Mrs. Evelyn Nsiah Asare, CEO of Hasaacas Ladies and Board Member of Kotoko.

After the success story of the last edition in Accra 2022, the organisers are focused on making it even bigger this time around. With the guidance of experienced individuals like Ransford Antwi and Evelyn Nsiah Asare, the committee is committed to delivering a top-notch experience for all stakeholders involved

The main goal of the committee is to ensure the success and smoothness of the festival. Ransford Antwi expressed his excitement by saying, "We witnessed the first edition of the festival in Accra, and it was a huge success. We plan to make it even bigger this time around."

"For the first time ever, the All Star Festival is being hosted in the Bono, Bono East & Ahafo Regions of Ghana. I watched the Accra edition, and I am happy we have it here this year."

The event organised by the BAC Group will be officially launched at the Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani on 3rd May.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
The Ghanaian millionaire who married after 4 months of dating
‘It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity’ – Wontumi
'Frimpong-Boateng is politically immature' - Maurice Ampaw
Kumawu election: NDC sponsoring independent candidate – Wontumi
Gabby’s 2017 tweet about galamsey 'comes biting'
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances