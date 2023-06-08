The BAC Group names strong 20-member squad to face Avram Grant's side during 2023 All Star Festival

The B & A Stars will be led by Coach Paa Kwesi Fabian

Source: BAC Group Media

The BAC Group has named the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions selected -side known as the B & A Stars for the friendly match against Avram Grant's foreign-based players during the 'All Star Festival' this June.

Among the 20-member squad are popular faces such as Hafiz Konkoni and Stephen Amankona and Bechem United's star Clinton Duodu. While Royal Rover's young talent Gideon Boateng makes a surprise cut following his eye-catching performance in the Division Two League in Dormaa-Ahenkro.



The B & A Stars will be led by Coach Paa Kwesi Fabian as they look to impress the people in the Ahafo regions when they take foreign-based players. The match will take place at Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa-Ahenkro on Thursday, June 22, 2023.



Here is the squad;



GOALKEEPERS



1. Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)



2. Gregory Obeng Sekyere (Berekum Chelsea)



DEFENDERS

3. Ali Alhassan (Bofoakwa Tano)



4. Alex Boakye (Aduana Stars)



5. Kelvin Osei Asibbey (Eleven Wonders)



6. Bo-at Ragan (Debibi United)



7. Zakaria Fuseini (Berekum Chelsea)



8. Emmanuel Kotei (Nsoatreman)



9. Anokye Badu (Aduana Stars)

MIDFIELDERS



10. Walid Neymar (Nsoatreman)



11. Collins Ameyaw (Berekum Chelsea)



12. Francis Twene (Bechem Utd)



13. Kwame Adom Frimpong (Aduana Stars)



14. Elvis Opoku (Aduana Stars)



15. Gideon Boateng (Royal Rovers SC)

FORWARDS



16. Hafiz Konkoni (Bechem United]



17. Millard Acheampong (Mighty Royals)



18. Stephen Amankona (Berekum Chelsea)



19. Clinton Doudu (Bechem Utd)



20. Isaac Baffour (Young Apostles)



TECHNICAL

Paa Kwasi Fabian - Head Coach



Chris Anim (Assistant Coach)



Jacinta Adu - Physiotherapist



Atta - Team Manager



Michael Asante - Kit Manager



