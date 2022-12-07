1
The Black Stars will be back stronger - Elisha Owusu

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu has expressed his disappointment with the team's failure to progress beyond the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Gent midfielder has however applauded Ghanaians for their immense support during the World  Cup and has assured that the team will do better in the future.

Ghana exited the World Cup after a dismal 2-0 defeat to familiar foes Uruguay in their last Group H game at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Elisha Owusu did not play a single minute in all of Ghana's three matches at the World  Cup but shone during Ghana's last friendly win against Switzerland before the Mundial.

