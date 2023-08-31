'The Boy from Asafo chasing growth' - Ernest Nuamah's first reaction after joining Lyon

Ernest Nuamah

Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nuamah has reacted to his move to French giants Olympique Lyon.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate joins the Ligue 1 side on loan from Nordsjaelland



Following an explosive season with Nordsjaelland in the 2022/23 season, Lyon was successful in landing one of Ghana's hottest prospects in Europe.



Nuamah scored five goals in four games for Nordsjaelland in the ongoing season before completing his move to Lyon.



In a statement published on Lyon's official website, the club expressed its enthusiasm for the addition of Ernest Nuamah to their roster.



The statement highlighted Nuamah's potential and considered him one of the future promising talents in his position.



Lyon also noted that he would be the third Ghanaian footballer to join the club, following in the footsteps of legendary midfielder Michaël Essien and former Ghana assistant captain John Mensah.

Nuamah in a post shared his journey from his native home country Ghana to his current club Lyon.



"Asafo Boy chasing growth one challenge at a time. The world is full of challenges & growth never stops. Here's to a new starting line".



Check the tweet below:



