'The Coaches’ webinar to be held on Friday

Source: Precept Sports

Precept Sports Consult, a sports research and talent identification consult will organize ‘The Coaches’ Webinar’ on Friday, April 23, 2021 via zoom at 2pm.

The event would be held under the theme; ‘Sustaining female athletes’ participation in sports through coaches’.



The webinar is aimed at increasing female participation in sports and the orgnaisers believe the timing is right as Ghana seeks to engage more women in sports and as the world’s sporting fraternity is also looking gender equality in sports. ‘



Speakers for the webinar will include Dr Kyle Pierce who will touch on considerations for men coaching women. He is a member of the Coaching and Research Committee of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) and also head of the Kinesiology department of the Louisiana State University. He also doubles as the Technical Director for the Ghana Weightlifting Federation.



Also to speak is Ms Dana Haider Touran who will present on the expectations of female athletes from their coaches. Ms Touran is a former Olympic Taekwondo athlete, first World and Youth Olympic Games medalist for her country Jordan and currently a Member of the Development Committee at the World Taekwondo Association and a Master Graduate in Global Sport Management from Seoul National University.

Mr Eric Appiah Junior would also speak on ‘Coaching the athlete: Ethical Dilemmas’. He is a PhD Researcher in Sports, Development and Ethics and also a Sports & Exercise Scientist as well as Sports Consultant.



Former Press Officer of the Ghana Olympic Committee and a researcher in Athletes’ Satisfaction, Mr Kenneth Odeng Adade will be the moderator for the webinar together with Mr Francis Nana Yaw Asare who is an expert in sports ethics and para-sports.



According to the organizers, this webinar is opened to all coaches from all sporting disciplines across the country as well as sports administrators and the media.