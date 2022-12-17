'The Drake Curse' - Football fans react after rapper predicts Argentina to win 2022 World Cup

American rapper, Drake is in the trends on Twitter after predicting Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
In a viral video, the rapper picked Argentina to beat France in the World Cup final as his prediction has sparked reactions on social media.
Some believe Argentina will lose the game due to what call 'the Drake curse,' in which every favourite of the rapper loses a key match whenever he makes a prediction in their favour.
The 'Drake curse' is a popular term on social media after many sports teams and athletes have gone on to lose shortly after posing in a picture with him.
Argentina will on Sunday, December 18 face France at the Lusail Stadium in an epic World Cup final of the 2022 edition in Qatar.
The game is set to take place at 15:00 GMT.
Check out some reactions below
drake curse, messi ….. look away https://t.co/9DO1uD3t0b— moe ୨୧ (@notmoeblackx) December 17, 2022
Drake abeg nauuu https://t.co/iNbNlA4E0s— MR. OYIN ???? (@MisterOyin) December 17, 2022
FRANCE WE UP!!! https://t.co/lpDl01pDS2 pic.twitter.com/1d1aSwyuKn— Mocha (@BlahBlahDoubt) December 17, 2022
Drake curse is too strong????????— ???????????????????? (@Cantguardbeard) December 17, 2022
No DRAKE. NO ???????????????? https://t.co/RrnVrY4EK7— Nii India (@omithehomie) December 17, 2022
why did drake have to choose argentina fml— megatron (taylor’s version) (@medashhh) December 17, 2022
Abeeeg @Drake i don’t want to see you anywhere close to Argentina jersey ????????????????????????— FARUQ PECCO (@jrpecco) December 17, 2022
The game is over before it started.????????#WorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance #Drake https://t.co/P3XbpclS4b— Matias (@amnesiavest) December 17, 2022
That's it, France win now. Drake did Messi real good here. https://t.co/DIR26iXiBo— Ashwin K (@AshwinKrm) December 17, 2022
Yo, it was fun while it lasted????????????— AbdulGaniyu (@001Legendary) December 17, 2022
The jinx lord has arrived.... https://t.co/upNVhCGiGE
DRAKEEEEEEEE https://t.co/WDUriVVJvP pic.twitter.com/PQ29US5zxW— Vintage???? (@rodrygoera) December 17, 2022
I’m sorry Lionel https://t.co/RiHr6c6fIO pic.twitter.com/E0sZwvQCDk— Jack B (@jackB5000) December 17, 2022
Messi will break the Drake curse. Mark my prestigious words. https://t.co/8VLh3HZkXW— MC (@CrewsMat10) December 17, 2022
