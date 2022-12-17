0
'The Drake Curse' - Football fans react after rapper predicts Argentina to win 2022 World Cup

American rapper, Drake is in the trends on Twitter after predicting Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

In a viral video, the rapper picked Argentina to beat France in the World Cup final as his prediction has sparked reactions on social media.

Some believe Argentina will lose the game due to what call 'the Drake curse,' in which every favourite of the rapper loses a key match whenever he makes a prediction in their favour.

The 'Drake curse' is a popular term on social media after many sports teams and athletes have gone on to lose shortly after posing in a picture with him.

Argentina will on Sunday, December 18 face France at the Lusail Stadium in an epic World Cup final of the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The game is set to take place at 15:00 GMT.

