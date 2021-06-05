The Euro 2020 competition: What to Expect

Players like Phil Foden, who has made a reputation for himself at Manchester City

Source: Baidoo Prince, Contributor

Fans of football have been spoiled by a long season of nonstop action, and the train isn't stopping anytime soon. Champions have been crowned, European qualifications have been booked, and teams have been relegated following the conclusion of the domestic calendar for 2020/21.

After a brief break following a long season, Europe's best players will return to represent their national teams in Euro 2020.



The tournament, which was originally scheduled to take place from 12 June to 12 July last summer, will now run from 11 June to 11 July 2021.



It will consist of 24 teams and 51 matches in 11 host cities across Europe for the first time within the competition's 60-year history; Amsterdam (Netherlands), Baku (Azerbaijan), Bucharest (Romania), Budapest (Hungary), Copenhagen (Denmark), Glasgow (Scotland), Munich (Germany), London (England), Rome (Italy), Seville (Spain), and Saint Petersburg (Russia).



Most of the host nations are representing at the tournament, but Azerbaijan and Romania unsurprisingly did not qualify.



At this summer's competition, teams are going to be ready to select a 26-player squad rather than the standard 23 for the first time within the competition's history.

The move was made to lighten the pressure on players after a tiring season.



It will also help managers to alternate in case of a viral infection or contact during the tournament.



A rule that will allow each club to substitute up to five players per game has already been confirmed.



However, the maximum number of players allowed on team sheets for matches will remain at 23.



After a long season of empty seats and fake crowd noise, it shows how fans have a huge impact on the performance of the teams, as the Premier League's last few days have shown.

The Euro 2020 competition will welcome fans back into the stadium to cheer on their favourite teams to victory, but due to the current global health crisis, it is unclear what percentage of fans are going to be ready to attend.



This may be the tournament of the young superstars since they might be the only ones left with enough energy to make a difference.



Players like Phil Foden, who has made a reputation for himself at Manchester City. He simply must start for England, and he has the potential to form the difference within the tournament.



Erling Braut Haaland may be a goal-scoring machine that continues to enhance. Norway may not have as many quality players like France, England, or Belgium, but they'll be a dark horse to beat with Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and other promising young players.



Then there are players like Mason Mount, Kylian Mbappe, Kai Havertz, Pedro González López, referred to as Pedri, and Alessandro Bastoni, who are going to be tasked with achieving similar heights.