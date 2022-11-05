The FA invited me but I declined the offer - Annor Walker on 2022 World Cup attachment

Black Galaxies and Samatex head coach. Annor Walker

Annor Walker, head coach of Black Galaxies and Samatex, has denied reports that he was overlooked by the Ghana FA after his name was strangely not included in the technical staff that would represent the country at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Four coaches, including former Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak head coaches Prosper Ogum Narteh and Samuel Boadu, as well as Ibrahim Tanko and Ignatius Fosu, have been chosen to study in Qatar.



When the FA made the announcement Ghanaians slammed the Ghana FA for excluding the coach of the Black Galaxies who helped Ghana qualify for the 2023 CHAN.



“I was invited by GFA to be part of the four coaches going to the World Cup but I declined the offer,” Walker told Oyerepa FM.

“This is because from November 20, when World Cup starts I will be busy in camp with Black Galaxies. We are preparing for the CHAN tournament scheduled to take place in January 2023 in Algeria,"



“I will even travel outside Ghana within that period as well so we both agreed I can’t be part due to my national team engagement,” he ended.