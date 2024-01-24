The GFA should dissolve itself, too - Omane Boamah on Chris Hughton sack

Kurt Okraku, GFA president

Former health minister, Edward Omane Boamah, has called for the Ghana Football Association to dissolve itself following a poor showing at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars secured two points out of a possible nine in a group that had Egypt coming second and Cape Verde topping.



Ghana's two-all draw with Mozambique in the final group game saw Chris Hughton's charges concede twice in extra time to share the points and all but crash out of the tournament.



Barely 24 hours later, the GFA announced the sacking of coach Hughton after 12 matches in charge.



Reacting to the sack, Omane Boamah wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Sacking coach Chris Hughton, no big deal.



"The GFA should dissolve itself, too. We've been here before several times. Let's do something new and differently to save Ghana football!" he stressed.



His views on dissolving the GFA has largely been advanced on social media platforms by persons who believe mismanagement and corruption are the core evils that has led to poor performances by the senior national team.

GFA statement of January 23, 2024



The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior National team with immediate effect.



The Executive Council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.



The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars.





