The GPL is not an easy task, be ready – Dan Owusu tells Bofoakwa Tano

Legendary Bofoakwa Tano player, Dan Owusu, has urged his former club to prepare themselves for the challenge ahead after gaining promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

Bofoakwa Tano returned to the top-flight league after spending 16 years in the lower division. The team defeated Eleven Wonders 7-6 in penalty shootout to seal qualification.



Expressing his joy at the club's achievement, Owusu commended the management, playing body, and technical team for their exceptional work. He also extended his gratitude to everyone who supported and prayed for the club's success.



However, Owusu emphasized the importance of doing things right to maintain their status in the Ghana Premier League.



"The road ahead in the Premier Division is not an easy task. We have witnessed many clubs fail to sustain their position in the league after just one season. Therefore, I plead with the management to take the necessary steps to prevent relegation," Owusu stated in an interview with Bryt FM in Koforidua.

Dan Owusu highlighted the dominance of Brong Ahafo teams in the Ghana Premier League, citing clubs like Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, and Bechem United, who have successfully maintained their top-flight status.



He urged Bofoakwa Tano's management to learn from them and ensure the club's long-term stay and success in the league.



“Truth be told, the Brong Ahafo teams have dominated the Ghana Premier League, you can make a case for Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, Bechem United and others who have maintained their status in the league. so I will plead with management to do things right to prevent ourselves from being relegated” he stated.



