The Ghana Premier League is dead - Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

File photo

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has lamented the current state of Ghana’s top tier football league, the Ghana Premier League.

He believes the Ghana Premier League is a dead product at the moment because it doesn’t get the investment it deserves.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is saying this following the confirmation that the Ministry of Youth and Sports intended to spend 8.5 million dollars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Speaking on the floor of parliament, Ablakwa said there is too much focus on the Black Stars to the neglect of other important aspects of football in the country.

"Mr Speaker, the document the Sports Ministry submitted to this house, if you look at what we spent on qualifiers, Ghana v Angola home and away amounted to Ghc7.4m and Ghana v Madagascar also amounted to Ghc13.2m. The airlifting of supporters from Ghana to Qatar was GHC5.3 million. We are throwing hundreds of millions into supporting this Black Stars and we are still not getting results.



"Look at the state of our pitches. We don't even have a single FIFA standard pitch. Youth development is gone. The local league is gone," he added.