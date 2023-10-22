The Kudus effect: Ajax winless in two months since Mohammed Kudus' departure

Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus' sale appeared to have had a huge impact on Dutch giants Ajax who are still in search of a win since August.

Ajax is currently positioned last but one on the table following their 4-3 away defeat to Utrecht on Sunday, October 22, 2023.



They have now gone almost two months without extending their streak to eight games, losing five of those.



Ajax's last win dates back to August 24, 2023, when they beat Ludogorates Razgrad 4-1 in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers.



Mohammed Kudus netted a hattrick in the game that turned out to be his final game in the famous Red and White shirt before completing a move to West Ham United.

The Ghanaian joined the Hammers in a transfer deal worth €42 million. He penned a five-year deal with the club with an option to extend by a year.



He has scored three goals in 8 games in all competitions thus far and is yet to start a Premier League game.



