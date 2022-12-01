The Permutations: How Ghana can qualify for last 16 without beating Uruguay

Black Stars

Ghana will face Uruguay in a make-or-break final Group H clash at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Per the group standing, both countries need to avoid defeat. But for Uruguay, a draw will send them packing.



Portugal, who have already qualified, lead the group with 6 points, Ghana sit second with 3 points while South Korea and Uruguay have a point each but Korea are third based on goal difference.



It's all down to who grabs the second slot on the table to progress and at the moment, Ghana appears as the favorite.



The Black Stars would not necessarily need a win, but that is where it gets complicated.



The Permutations



Given that the Black Stars fail to beat Uruguay and settle for a draw, it leaves the team's destiny in the hands of Portugal.

In such a situation, it means Portugal, even if they would lose against South Korea, they should not lose by a two-goal margin.



Ghana have scored five goals and conceded five and thus have zero goal difference. Whereas South Korea have a deficit of one goal after scoring two and conceding three.



This means that Korea would have to beat Portugal by at least a two-goal margin while hoping that Ghana will lose or draw against Uruguay.



Uruguay, who are yet to score, trail by two goals. This means that, as much as Korea would like them to avoid defeat against Ghana, Uruguay will advance if they win by a three-goal margin while Korea fail to beat Portugal by a two-goal margin.



Ghana could only avoid the aforementioned permutations by beating Uruguay, inflicting a first group stage exit since 2022 on the South Americans.



If Ghana had wished for a near-perfect revenge against Uruguay following the infamous quarter-final elimination in 2010, this would be it.

Watch an episode of Sights and Scenes from Qatar below







