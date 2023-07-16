1
The World Cup draw is manageable but tricky - Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Agyemang Badu 2 610x400 Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Sun, 16 Jul 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu believes the Black Stars can qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup if the right things are done.

According to Agyemang-Badu, Ghana has fallen down the pecking order following struggles against countries like Comoros, the Central African Republic and most recently Madagascar.

“Our World Cup Group is manageable on paper but tricky and dangerous in reality. We have fallen behind the pecking order. We are no more a powerhouse in African football. We need to accept that we have struggled against all those teams in the group apart from Chad," he told Akoma FM.

Despite admitting the Black Stars are not up there in terms of African football, he believes the team has what it takes to qualify for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

“We must hope for a good season and playing time for our players so that it can translate into their performance for the national team. The coach [Chris Hughton] must create competition in the team to eliminate any complacency. He must establish total discipline in the team and not tolerate any egoistic behaviours. I am sure we can qualify if we do the right things.”

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
