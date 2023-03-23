5
The baton has been passed to me - Christian Atsu’s sister assures orphans of continued support

Christian Atsu With Kids 465768.jfif Christiana Atsu was known for his philanthropy including supporting orphans

The twin sister of Christian Atsu, Christiana Atsupie Twasam has assured children of Becky’s Foundation of her support in the absence of her late brother, one of their biggest beneficiaries.

Visiting the home just days after the funeral of her late brother, Christiana assured the children not to despair as she has taken up her brother’s role of supporting them

“I know Atsu was working with the orphanage and so today, I have come with my brother’s team that is Ibrahim the agent and Mr Yartey the manager and other people to see the children and to also lift up their hope that all hope is not lost yet.

“As I am here, I will continue, the baton has been passed to me. So, I am here to tell them that Atsu is not here but Atsupie is here to continue his work,” the late footballer’s sister told the kids in a video shared by Crime Check Foundation.

Christian Atsu met his untimely death when he was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.

He was buried in his hometown of Dogobome in the Greater Accra Region following the funeral ceremony at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Beyond his football talent, Atsu is best remembered for his benevolence and philanthropy having supported people of various backgrounds including orphans, convicts and ex-convicts as well as the less privileged throughout his short life.



