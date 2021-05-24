The belief to win the league started after beating Bechem United - Ibrahim Salifu

• Salifu says the win against Bechem United was the deal-breaker for them

• The midfielder scored the goal in the goal against Bechem United on matchday 24



• Accra Hearts of Oak will host Berekum Chelsea on matchday 27



Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Ibrahim Salifu, has revealed that his team started believing that they can win the league after beating Bechem United on matchday 24.



Salifu scored the only goal in the game as the Phobians got their first-ever win in the Ghana Premier League against Bechem United away from home.



But according to Salifu who has become the star of the Accra Hearts of Oak team, their title ambitions started after getting that historical win in Bechem.

"The belief to win the league started in Bechem because for us to get a win at that venue for the first time in our history meant something."



"And we are now picking points at venues that previously we were returning to Accra from those venues without a single point. This means that we can win the league if we keep the momentum," he told Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio/TV.



Accra Hearts of Oak currently occupies the first position after bearing Eleven Wonders by a lone goal.



You can also watch the last episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun in the post below:



