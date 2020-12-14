The best and worst of African players abroad

Schlupp scored the equalizer against Spurs

How did Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez fare in the latest Manchester derby, along with other notable striking showings or otherwise from the continent's stars?

Too Good: Andy Delort



Despite not getting on the scoresheet in Montpellier’s 3-2 win over Lens, Deltort was at his creative best in the five-goal thriller at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.



The forward assisted his side’s opening strike and created three chances in total throughout the game as the visitors took their big chances at the hosts’ expense.



Montpellier moved above Monaco into fifth in Ligue 1 after the win.

Too Bad: Riyad Mahrez



While the Manchester Derby between Manchester United and Manchester City didn’t live up to its billing, Mahrez could have opened up the game when presented with a first-half chance at Old Trafford.



However, the Algeria star didn’t beat David De Gea with his effort and the Cityzens created little after that opportunity.



Both sides unconsciously settled for a draw and clean sheet, but the former Leicester City winger will feel a tinge of disappointment at not giving his side the advantage at the home of the enemy.

Too Good: Ahmed El Messaoudi



The in-form Moroccan continued his scoring streak with another goal when FC Groningen defeated RKC Waalwijk 2-0 on Saturday.



El Messaoudi has now netted in three games on the spin in the Eredivisie, taking his league account to five goals in 10 starts.



Groningen have won three games in succession, with their unbeaten run now extended to four matches.

Too Bad: Edouard Mendy



For the second week running, the Chelsea goalkeeper was culpable for the opponent scoring; except it cost the Blues the points this time at Everton.



The Senegal shot-stopper conceded a penalty and Frank Lampard’s team were unable to recover from that setback to lose 1-0 at Goodison Park.



It was the West African’s first league loss since moving to the club and it remains to be seen how Chelsea respond to defeat with Wolverhampton Wanderers to come on Tuesday.

Too Good: Jeffrey Schlupp



Crystal Palace fought valiantly to draw 1-1 against Premier League title contenders, Tottenham Hotspur, after falling behind to a Harry Kane strike in the opening 45 minutes.



Schlupp got the equalizer the Eagles deserved after forcing Spurs back for the majority of the second half to take their unbeaten run to two games.



It was the Ghanaian’s maiden goal of the campaign, and it certainly came at the right time against Palace’s cross-town rivals.