The best starting XI will be assembled - John Paintsil

Former Black Stars Defender, John Paintsil GTV John Paintsil

Fri, 4 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

John Paintsil has stated that the Black Stars technical team will assemble the best starting XI that will help Ghana achieve success at the Mundial.

John Paintsil was part of the Ghana side which reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2010 where Asamoah Gyan missed an extra-time penalty against Uruguay.

He also stated that Otto Addo knows his starting XI after watching the boys play a series of international friendly games this year.

On November 17, Ghana will play Switzerland in an international friendly in Abu Dhabi. Seven days later, the Black Stars will play Portugal in their World Cup opener.

"Those friendly matches will have given the coaches ideas how they can control the boys and how they can pick up a system they will go with [in Qatar]."

Ghana is in Group H with South Korea, Uruguay, and Portugal. The game against South Korea will be played on 28th November and the last group game against Uruguay will be played on December 2nd.

Source: footballghana.com
