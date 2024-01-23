The big mathematics: Breakdown of how Ghana can still qualify for knockout stage of 2023 AFCON

Ghana have a slim chance of qualifying to the next round

If you are fan of the Black Stars, you might still be seething with rage or downhearted by the embarrassing outcome of Ghana’s Group B match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The disappointment and anger stem from your beliefs and understanding that Ghana has been kicked out of the 2023 AFCON but we are here to inform you that it is not over yet.



There is still a chance for Ghana to qualify for the next round of the AFCON albeit the chance being an extremely slim one.



So grab your calculators and let's do this quick maths that will hopefully result in Ghana having another shot at winning a fifth trophy which has so far proven to be elusive.



Group B standings



Cape Verde with seven points have automatically qualified for the knockout phase alongside Egypt who qualified with three points.



Ghana finished third with two points while Mozambique finished bottom also with two points but an inferior goal difference compared to Ghana.

Situation in other Groups



Tournament rules permit the best four of the third-placed teams to qualify to the next round and two of those spots appear to have either been taken or out of Ghana’s reach.



In Group A, host nation Ivory Coast have three points and Namibia in Group E also have three points. It only means that realistically and mathematically, Ghana has only two spots left.



Algeria and Zambia who have two points from their opening two games and Cameroon who have one point are the teams standing in Ghana’s way.



All three teams have a game left unlike Ghana.



How Ghana can qualify

Ghana’s chances of qualification will be further enhanced by the defeat of all Algeria and Zambia and a draw for Cameroon in their final group games.



In the event that the above-stated results manifest, it will come down to goal difference.



A defeat to Zambia and Algeria who have goal difference 0 (a defeat will shoot them down to a negative goal difference) and a draw of Cameroon who have a goal difference of -2 will send Ghana to the round of 16.



EK