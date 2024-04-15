The bottling job - Social media users troll Arsenal after losing top spot to Man City in PL title race

L-R William Saliba, Declan Rice, and Jorginho

Some football fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) have mocked Arsenal following their defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

The Gunners' title hopes took a huge hit after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium.



The defeat means Arsenal, who have led the table for the majority of the season, now sit second, two points behind reigning champions Manchester City with six matches remaining to end the season.



The North London side have 71 points after 32 games, losing five and drawing five games.



Some rival fans believe there is no coming back for Arsenal after losing the top spot to Man City, who are in for a fourth consecutive title.



Others argue that if City win the Premier League for the fourth time in a row, it will settle the debate about the league being overrated.



A few others channelled their trolls at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, claiming that despite being in charge for five seasons, he has yet to achieve anything substantial or significant.



Read some reactions on X to Arsenal's surprising defeat below:





I love Arsenal but are we ever going to beat these allegations? Talk to me. pic.twitter.com/hXIRPZPdwr — Triple M (@Tripple____M) April 15, 2024

Maybe it is farmers league after all https://t.co/sr5UC0xoGZ pic.twitter.com/DCpR3TM0YJ — ᴷⁱᵐᵒⁿˢᵏⁱ (@officiialex) April 15, 2024

If Man City wins the EPL again we can all conclude it’s a farmers league and Pep is farming. How can someone win a league 4 times in a row and you want to tell me it’s competitive ????????. — CLINTON ???? (@LilMoGh) April 14, 2024

Pep Guardiola won 6 trophies in first season at Barcelona and they said that was in La Liga.



He went to Bayern and had success there, they said it was a farmers league.



Now in the EPL he is about to win it for the fourth straight season.



They can’t seem to say anything now. pic.twitter.com/aSxQHvrlI3 — Gerald♤ (@GeraldGodiva) April 15, 2024

Pep couldn’t win Laliga for 4 consecutive times but look how easy it is for him to do that in the Premier League



Now tell me which league is the farmers league here?? pic.twitter.com/nkRkr9MaWJ — Berneese (@the_berneese_) April 14, 2024

Arteta's spent 600m but has only won 1 FA Cup?



But I thought spending money guaranteed success? — Manchestericonic (@manchestriconic) April 14, 2024

They said Arteta was a better coach than don Xavi Hernandez



Xavi Hernandez that won a league Title for Barca on a limited Budget his first full season as manager of the team. The disrespect Xavi has received from media is crazy — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) April 14, 2024

Xavi Alonso just won a league title unbeaten at Leverkusen. Forgive me if I am not blown away by Arteta's 4 year odyssey of nothingness. https://t.co/nuCb1A6jbX — Babanla (@biolakazeem) April 15, 2024

Xavi Hernandez: Won the League in his first full season as Barça manager



Xabi Alonso: Has just won the League in his first full season as Leverkusen's manager



Mikel Arteta is helping Arsenal regain their identity in his 5th season ???????? pic.twitter.com/nw2U2GpT6u — Dannielle???????? (@danny_idy) April 15, 2024

My anger this week is sponsored by Zinchenko and Arteta — ????!????????????????™???? (@mlipu_zii) April 15, 2024

Pep Guardiola ???????? won the league in his 1st season as a coach



Luis Enrique ???????? won the league in his 1st season as a coach



Xavi ???????? won the league in his 1st season as a coach



Xabi Alonso ???????? won the league in his 1st season as a coach We need to check Mikel Arteta’s nationality — Toyor (@toyor_pr) April 15, 2024

I can't believe that Arsenal Bottle this League Again ???? — Taller???? (@Alameen___Abba) April 15, 2024

Where they bottle



How they bottle



When they bottle



Arsenal FC, this is football heritage. — Tega???? (@_t3ga) April 14, 2024

Watch Arsenal switch off for the rest of the season it’s their thing. This is the time they do bottle it as usual…. pic.twitter.com/PVNBTL9fUD — Dan “D” DON (@Way2oldtrafford) April 15, 2024

Person: How sure are you that Liverpool and Arsenal will bottle it?



Me: ???????? pic.twitter.com/l9cIPVl5pD — Sibongiseni Zondi (@Sibo_Zondi) April 15, 2024

Honest question, why do Arsenal bottle the league everytime they are close to win ?? ???? pic.twitter.com/eAlBA6sbD2 — 7???????????????????????????? (????????????) (@SakaEra_) April 15, 2024

Wait ooo Arsenal & Liverpool both lost yesterday?!!!



Bottle jobs!!!! pic.twitter.com/tg3ZD8b97c — SHADY (@UtdShady) April 15, 2024

Xhaka winning the league on the same day Arsenal bottle it is so poetic — ✍️ ???????? (@10blended) April 14, 2024

Who bottled the League btw Liverpool and Arsenal??? pic.twitter.com/03Tcyo9KFO — Big GUN (@Re_birth499) April 15, 2024

How can Arsenal think they can collect the trophy from this guy right here? ????



pic.twitter.com/odoqTZJsGu — Grace Anthony (@Gracey_Fcb) April 15, 2024

Chelsea and Manchester United fans celebrating arsenal’s downfall ????????????



pic.twitter.com/35ftjDNNAN — ???????????????????? (@amazon_creed) April 15, 2024

EE/MA