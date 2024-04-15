Sports

The bottling job - Social media users troll Arsenal after losing top spot to Man City in PL title race

L R William Saliba, Declan Rice, And Jorginho L-R William Saliba, Declan Rice, and Jorginho

Mon, 15 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some football fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) have mocked Arsenal following their defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

The Gunners' title hopes took a huge hit after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium.

The defeat means Arsenal, who have led the table for the majority of the season, now sit second, two points behind reigning champions Manchester City with six matches remaining to end the season.

The North London side have 71 points after 32 games, losing five and drawing five games.

Some rival fans believe there is no coming back for Arsenal after losing the top spot to Man City, who are in for a fourth consecutive title.

Others argue that if City win the Premier League for the fourth time in a row, it will settle the debate about the league being overrated.

A few others channelled their trolls at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, claiming that despite being in charge for five seasons, he has yet to achieve anything substantial or significant.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com