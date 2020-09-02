Sports News

The cockroaches are back - Abbey Pobee disappointed in delegates for approving GFA’s budget

Owner of Neoplan Stars Football Club, Jonathan Abbey Pobee

Owner of Neoplan Stars Football Club, Jonathan Abbey Pobee has expressed his disappointment to the delegates of Congress after giving approval of the budget of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Ghana FA, and stakeholders of the game assembled for Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence on Tuesday morning.



At the end of several discussions, one of the key decisions taken by delegates is the approval of a gargantuan budget.



In the approved budget, the huge sums of monies set to be received by GFA president Kurt Okraku and his Executive Council has raised a lot of questions.



For veteran football administrator Jonathan Abbey Pobee, those who fought for change at the GFA has done so in vain.



“The cockroaches are back and I call this Exco meeting as Yabr3 agu”, he said in an interview after Congress.

He continued, “Ghana football that jail a chairman of Kumasi corners stone because he went for a loan to do a football is still the same because of what they did today. God did not give us a human being to go and agree to such a disastrous 1000 GHC airtime credit for a President”.



On the GFA budgeting to buy suits for members, Mr. Pobee asks, “Can’t they buy a suit and African wear?”



“Do they produce Charcoal to pay themselves? FIFA said they will be paying the FA 5 million dollars that’s why they have done such a budget. You regard those who voted for such a decision as humans for me I don’t and for me, God did not create them. Why should 90 members vote for such a bad budget? I am not expecting anything from the FIFA ruling”, he concluded.



Meanwhile, the CEO of Asante Kotoko Nana Yaw Amponsah has also raised questions about the budget. According to him, the GFA should do well to save at least GHS5 million from it for future use.

