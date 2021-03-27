The current Black Stars players don't play week in week out- Abubakari Damba

The Black Stars of Ghana

Abubakari Damba, a Ghanaian football coach, has stated that most of the current crop of Black Stars players do not play week in week out.

Due to COVID-19, a fresh lineup of Ghanaian players were called by coach Charles Akonnor for the last set of qualifying matches.



Against South Africa, the team included a number of debutants.



In an interview with Joy FM, Damba stated that if we look at most of the players in their clubs, they are not playing regularly and that affects their performance in the Black Stars.

"If you monitor our players currently and where they ply their trade in their various clubs, how many of them can we confidently say are playing week in week out? Football has become so global that you can monitor every player no matter where that player is played," he said.



Ghana has qualified for the AFCON next year.