Sports

The current Black Stars team will perform better - Abdul Salam Yakubu

Abdul Salam Yakubu New Adubiase Chairman.jpeg Abdul Salam Yakubu

Sun, 23 Oct 2022

President of New Edubiase Football Club Abdul Salam Yakubu has said that the current Black Stars setup will perform better at the upcoming Mundial in Doha, Qatar.

New players born outside Ghana have switched nationality to join the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The players are Tariq Lamptey, Ransford Yeboah, Inaki Williams, Stephan Ambrosius, and Patric Pfeiffer. According to reports, the Ghana Fa is speaking to Callum Hudson-Odoi about switching nationality.

Abdul Salam Yakubu believes with the addition of new players and the tactical ability of coach Otto Addo Ghana won't perform badly as its been speculated.

The Black Stars of Ghana played two international friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua last month. Brazil beat Ghana 3-0 in Le Havre, France and Ghana beat Nicaragua 1-0 in Lorca, Spain.

Ghana will play their last international friendly game against Switzerland before heading to the Mundial in Doha, Qatar.

