The current state of Hearts of Oak makes me sad – Coach Stephen Abugri

Fri, 9 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak assistant coach, Stephen Abugri has expressed worry about the current state of the club.

The Ghanaian giants have struggled to compete in the Ghanaian top-flight league this season.

Ahead of the final game of the league season this weekend, Coach Stephen Abugri has bemoaned the current state of the Phobians.

“I'm not happy with current state of Hearts of Oak,” coach Stephen Abugri said in an interview with Hearts of Oak on Thursday night.

After playing 33 matches in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, Hearts of Oak have 45 points.

The side has just one win from the last five games having lost consecutive games in the last four matches.

Up next for Hearts of Oak, the team will take on Berekum Chelsea in the final game of the season.

The Phobians must win or may be relegated depending on the result of other games.

