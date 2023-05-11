The decision to sack coach Zerbo was wrong – Nana Yaw Amponsah concedes

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has admitted that it was a wrong decision made by the club to part ways with Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo.

Seydou was relieved of his role in March 2023, eight months after he was named the new coach for the club on a year deal with an option to extend.



During his stay with the Porcupine Warriors, he garnered 34 points, winning nine league matches, drawing seven, and losing six.



According to Nana Yaw Amponsah, the club was impressed with his performance but was sometimes keen on listening to the demands of the fans as they didn’t want a replicate of what transpired between fans of Hearts of Oak and former coach, Slavcko Matic who was threatened to stay off the training grounds of the club.



“I feel letting our coach [Seydou Zerbo] go wasn’t the best of decisions. We didn’t want to take that decision [to sack] him but sometimes you need to listen to the crowd and supporters”, he told Joy Sports.



Adding that “We didn’t want a certain incident that had happened at our rival club, Hearts of Oak, to repeat at Kotoko because it has happened at Kotoko before. We needed to avoid a whole lot”.

Following the departure of Zerbo, Abdul Gazale has been acting as interim coach as the club continues to hunt for a substantive coach.



With just four games left in the 2022/23 season, Kotoko occupy the sixth position on the league log with 44 points.



The Porcupines will make a trip to the Cape Coast Stadium to square off with relegated Kotoku Royals in a matchday day 31 fixture on Sunday, May 31.



