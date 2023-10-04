The drinking master - Football fans troll Andre Onana after shambolic performance in Man United's defeat

Click Here to Watch in Twi

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana

Some football fans on social media have labelled Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana as 'drinking master' after conceding three goals against Galatasaray on Tuesday, October 4, 2023.

Manchester United lost 3-2 against Galatasaray at Old Trafford in their second group-stage game.



Onana has conceded in three games out of ten games played in all competitions, conceding 18 goals in total.



The Cameroonian has not had the best start at Man United since joining the Reds in the Summer to replace Spanish David De Gea.



Some claim the club made a wrong decision replacing De Gea who won the Premier League best goalkeeper last season.



Following the defeat, Manchester United now sit bottom of their group with zero points.



Check out some reactions below





Onana is the new drinking master.



No be small goals he dey drink. pic.twitter.com/Y4dhgMkvjf — HIGHES✝️???????????????? (@ofori_highest2) October 4, 2023

TWI NEWS





Ten Hag says Onana needs more time to adjust wae. Manchester United fans ebi now udey come drink ankasa???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/XQwNOkj2h8 — Nungua Cardi B???? (@ellyserwaaa) October 3, 2023

Onana just de drink goals like cold VIJU MILK — B I G L O U I E ????????????????‍♂️ (@LouieDi13) October 3, 2023

Onana fit drink 60 goals by May — Muslimkid (@Muslimkid3) October 3, 2023

De Gea is holding us back we need a ball-playing goalkeeper.



Let your apologies for @D_DeGea be as loud as you disrespect ????️???????? pic.twitter.com/fcBtCac0LH — ???????????????????????? (@UTDKalex) October 3, 2023

De Gea was saving PDFs on calculators and Onana came to delete them all — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) October 3, 2023

Can we all agree that Onana is a far better goalkeeper than De Gea……… yh when it comes to drinking goals???? pic.twitter.com/KvH7KrxBgf — Juicy???????????????? (@JuicyCFC) October 4, 2023

Onana every match day in goal and conceding a lot of goals. pic.twitter.com/R3VTGoq4RI — Yaw (@theyawofosu) October 4, 2023

I swear amrabat is better with his hands than onana. Im not capping — Torgbuigà???????? (@Mr_Ceyram) October 4, 2023

How can Onana drop that absolute masterclass in the Champions League final against City and be as calm as a cardiothoracic surgeon, but drop back to back UCL stinkers and be a nervous reck? — 天蝎座 (@UtdEIIis) October 3, 2023

By the way WTF was this from Onana, I was told these things were easy for any GK pic.twitter.com/8EqDEPLeOc — ???????????????????????????????????? (@luciano_again) October 4, 2023

Onana wants to give Manchester United fans high BP. ???? pic.twitter.com/Ol7Ga56Egx — RUTH ???????? (@rutie_xx) October 4, 2023

Just clocked we dogged a bullet on Onana ????



pic.twitter.com/GbPcjyvJfv — Sims (@CFC_Sims) October 4, 2023

Everybody slept well except Manchester United fans Onana Dey chase them for dream ???????? pic.twitter.com/NbsVQqGBav — OBAMA???????????????? (@Yo__1Obama) October 4, 2023

You still think DDG better than Onana? pic.twitter.com/odPXXQ7Cnd — . (@LukeShawArmy) October 4, 2023

My name is Onana



I drink goals for a living guys



pic.twitter.com/KiewKScJAq — ✝️NUNGUA SHATTA WALE ✝️ (@Shattachelsea) October 3, 2023

I dey drink water, Onana dey drink goals pic.twitter.com/pDThqGXevE — Baba Klassy (@___klassy) October 3, 2023

Berh Onana dey drink paaaa oo



Eeeeerrrrh???????? — ???????????????????????? (@TmNappyboy) October 3, 2023

Oya, Onana drink responsibly tonight ???? — Whomst (@daa_vido) October 3, 2023

EE/KPE