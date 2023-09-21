The early goal affected us - Kassim Mingle disappointed in defeat to Dreams FC

Kassim Mingle

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle has expressed his disappointment after his team suffered a slim defeat to Dreams FC on Wednesday afternoon.

This defeat came in their debut match in the Ghanaian top-flight league, with Coach Mingle overseeing the game from the touchline.



The match, which took place at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, saw the hosts secure a narrow victory with a solitary goal by Ebenezer Adade in the eighth minute.



Kassim Mingle stated that the early goal by Dreams FC had an impact on Nations FC's performance.

He also conveyed that his team would take valuable lessons from this game and aim for an improved performance in their next league match.



“We had ample opportunities but couldn’t capitalize. The early goal affected our momentum but the key is learning from today’s performance to improve in our next match,” Coach Kassim Mingle said.



Nations FC will be hoping to bounce back when they host Samartex FC on Sunday, September 24 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.