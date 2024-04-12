The experience I acquired playing in Egypt is helping me to excel at Dreams FC – John Antwi

John Antwi

Leading marksman of Dreams Football Club, John Antwi, has opened up on his outstanding form.

According to the highly-rated forward, he is excelling and scoring many goals for Dreams FC because of the experience he garnered while playing football outside Ghana, especially in Egypt.



“Well I think with the vast experience I acquired out there, especially in Egypt has really helped me with my performances with Dreams, looking at how I was able to score most of my career goals there.



“Also playing in the CAF competitions during my time in Egypt has really helped in how far dreams have come in the CAF Confederation Cup,” John Antwi said when he spoke to CAF.

John Antwi’s experience and quality have been evident since he rejoined Dreams FC.



He has been important for the team in their journey to reaching the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.



The club is preparing for what will be a big tie against Egyptian side Zamalek FC.