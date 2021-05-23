The fact that a ball hits a player's hands doesn't means it's a foul - Ex-referee Wellington

There was a penalty incident in the Hearts versus Eleven Wise game

There has been raging controversy about a hand ball incident in a match day 26 tie between Techiman Eleven Wonders and Accra Hearts of Oak at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Friday.

The home side in the second half had a penalty shout turned down when a goal bound shot struck the arm of Hearts defender Robert Addo Sowah but the referee turned down the penalty appeal from Eleven Wonders.



Retired FIFA referee Joseph Wellington has leapt to the defence of referee Latif Adaari for not awarding Eleven Wonders any penalty.



He says not every handball is a foul and the referee acted in accordance with the law.



"I also watched the game yesterday but due to the way the fans behave then players should cut off their hands before every game in Ghana league



That's why we have rules governing football one is the hand-ball rule" he told Ashh Fm in an interview.



"But the fact that a ball hits a player's hands doesn't mean it's a foul

According to him Hearts defender ( Robert Addo Sowah) had his hand on him and secondly the shot was from short distance"



"So for me referee Abdul Latif Adaari's decision not to award eleven wonders a penalty was Right, Good and Perfect



Any referee would've taken the same decision Adaari took"



"Everyone should come on board and help to make Ghana Football Attractive I will urge referees to be bold in taking decisions during matches"



"My advice to all referees to stand firm and also protect their integrity when football club wants to bribe them" he concluded.