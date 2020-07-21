Sports News

The fans are ready to contribute financially to the Pobiman Project - NCC Chairman

Accra Hearts of Oak supporters chief Elvis Herman Hesse

Accra Hearts of Oak has started works on the much talked about Pobiman project which is expected to be completed in 3-months time by the local contractor.

The ongoing project will accommodate Accra Hearts of Oak Academy and the first team players.



The Supporters Union has revealed that they are ready to contribute financially to Pobiman project construction.



Speaking on local radio station Oyerapa FM, the National Chapters Committee Chairman, Elvis Herman Hesse, said“I have notified the MD who is also happy with the idea so we will carry it to the board to get the green light as to how we will go about it,”

“We need to seek clearance from the board as to which means and capacity we can help,”



“When given the green light, I am confident my Phobians will show the world how much they love their club,” he concluded.

