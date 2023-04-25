1
The foul was outside the box - Samuel Inkoom blames referee for Hearts' defeat to Bechem United

Samuel Inkoom Hearts .jfif Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom has blamed poor refereeing for their 1-0 defeat to Bechem United.

Hafiz Konkoni scored from the spot after Dennis Korsah was adjudged to have tripped Clinton Dudou in the box.

According to Inkoom, who was an unused substitute, the incident occurred outside the penalty box, hence, it was a wrong call.

“The infringement was not close to a penalty. If we want the Ghana Premier League to be exciting, referees must stop making such decisions, ” he said as quoted by sportsworldghana.

“It’s sad because that was never a penalty,” he added.

The defeat was Hearts of Oak's seventh loss of the season and also their fifth on the road this campaign.

Meanwhile, Bechem have now recorded their five straight home wins and a back-to-back home victory over Hearts this season. Bechem have also recorded a double over the Phobians this season.

Bechem United have jumped from fifth to second on the log with 44 points while Hearts of Oak occupy the fourth position with 42 points.

