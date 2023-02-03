1
The future is bright for the Black Stars – Kamaldeen Suelemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana Ghana 2021 Afcon Winger, Kamaldeen Suelemana

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana believes the Black Stars have a bright future despite their poor performance lately at tournaments.

The Black Stars have recorded some poor performance lately at the AFCON 2021 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup where they exited at the group stage.

The Black Stars exited the competition in the group stage of the competition after just one win in three games while losing the other two.

Kamaldeen who played at both tournaments is confident Ghana can have a very strong squad in future.

The player explained that his short time in the Black Stars has been a learning gap and is optimistic about the future.

“I think we learned a lot, especially the young players because there’s so much ahead of us,” he told BBC.

“As a squad, we’re good together. We kept the ball on the ground and showed what Africans can do; moving forward I think the improvement is going to continue. The future is bright for the team."

Kamaldeen Sulemana made his debut for the Black Stars in a friendly match against Mali in 2021.

