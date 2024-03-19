The future of Black Stars: Meet the 14 players who are under 25 years old and in Ghana's squad

L-R Antoine Semenyo, Kudus Mohammed, Ibrahim Osman, Tariq Lamptey

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo's 26-man squad for the upcoming international break appears to be a perfect blend of the young and old.

Out of the 26-man list, 14 of them are 24 years or below, depicting Ghana's aim of building a team for the future.



Some of these young players have had some games under their belt with the senior national football team (Black Stars), and thus have cemented their places in the team. However, there are a few of these young players who are yet to make their mark with the Black Stars.



Mohammed Salisu, Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, and Salis Samed are all established members of the current Black Stars squad and are below 25 years old. They, to a large extent, are seen as the future of the Black Stars.



Otto Addo is viewed as the right man to lead the youthful squad due to his experience working as the talent coach for German giants Dortmund.



Mohammed Kudus



At age 24, Kudus is viewed as the leader of the pack. He has made 24 appearances for Ghana, scoring 9 goals.



Mohammed Salisu



AS Monaco defender, Mohammed Salisu will turn 25 years old in April 2024. He has made six appearances for Ghana so far.



Nathaniel Adjei

FC Lorient defender Nathaniel Adjei is looking to make his Black Stars debut after receiving his first invitation to the senior national team.



Adjei is 24 years old and looking to make a mark in the upcoming games and thus earn a place in the team.



Edmund Addo



FK Radnicki Nis midfielder, Edmund Addo will turn 24 years in May. He made his Ghana debut in November 2021 and has featured 11 times for the Black Stars.



Ibrahim Osman



Ibrahim Osman is one of the few teenagers in the squad. He has earned his debut call-up at age 19.



Fatawu Issahaku



Fatawu Issahaku turned 20 years in March 2024. He made his Black Stars debut at 17 and has made 14 appearances since then.



Ernest Nuamah

Ernest Nuamah is one of the brightest talents in the squad. He will turn 21 in November 2024. He made his debut in July 2023 and has played 8 more games since.



Forson Amankwah



Forson Amankwah is one of the new members of the squad. This is his second call-up but the first time he will be joining the squad after failing to make the final list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The 21-year-old has replaced injured Elisha Owusu.



Frederick Asare



Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Federick Asare has been rewarded with a call-up for his impressive performance this season.



He is 24 years old and has returned to national team duties after his appearance for the Ghana U-20 team. He is one of the debutants in the Black Stars squad.



Abdul Salis Samed



Abdul Salis Samed is a pivotal member of the Black Stars. He will turn 24 on March 26, 2024.

The RC Lens midfielder has played 8 games for Ghana since his debut in 2022.



Mohamed Diomande



Mohamed Diomande is one of the debutants named in the squad. He is an Ivorian who has accepted to switch nationality after graduating from the Ghanaian-based football academy, Right To Dream.



Diomande is 22 years old and has the potential of becoming one of the best central midfielders in the world.



Antoine Semenyo



Bournemouth striker, Antoine Semenyo has established himself as one of the reliable attackers in the Black Stars squad.



The 24-year-old has shown enormous qualities since his debut in 2022, scoring 2 goals in 8 games.



Alidu Seidu



Stade Renne right back, Alidu Seidu is in line to become the main choice in defence. Currently, he is behind Denis Odoi and Tariq Lamptey in the pecking order.

The 23-year-old is a versatile defender who can play as a centre-back.



Tariq Lamptey



The 23-year-old has not had the best spell since switching nationality to play for Ghana due to injuries.



If fit, he is the pick for the manager. He made 4 appearances since his debut September 2022.



EE/DO