The future of Black Stars is in danger – Derek Boateng sounds alarm

Former Black Stars player, Derek Boateng

Former Black Stars player, Derek Boateng believes that the future of the team looks bleak due to what he perceives to be a neglect of juvenile football by the Ghana Football Association.

Derek Boateng who rose to the top by playing for Ghana’s youth sides believes that there is a massive challenge in Ghana’s juvenile football system.



He argues that authorities are more interested in the Black Stars because they get bonuses, unlike the youth teams.



The former Fulham fears the next generation of Black Stars players might not be able to live up to the standards if care is not taken.



“I’m always fighting them about this kind of issue because if our Black Stars will be good in future it depends on our grassroots football. Nobody cares about them, there is no per-deim, no bonuses and salaries so they don’t care,” he told Joy Sports.

Sharing his experience while scouting for players at the WAFU under-17 tournaments, Boateng expressed his shock when he realized that there were no officials from the GFA with the team.



“I was in Ghana last year for the WAFU, I was scouting for Right to Dream and I watch Nigeria beat us 4-0. Since I started football, I have never seen Nigeria beat us 4-0.



“Nigeria does not come close to Ghana when it comes to football but when I saw what was going on I was really heartbroken. I didn’t see any GFA official over there,” he stated.



