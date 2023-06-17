0
Menu
Sports

'The future of Hearts of Oak is bright' - Board Member Frank Nelson

Frank Nelson Wafu Hearts of Oak Board Member Frank Nelson Nwokolo

Sat, 17 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak Board Member Frank Nelson Nwokolo has praised the club's infrastructure, specifically highlighting the impressive training facility at Pobiman

He believes the Phobians have a bright future ahead of them despite their poor 2022/23 season.

Nwokolo made these remarks during the All Star Festival press soiree, which took place in anticipation of the upcoming BAC Group event scheduled from June 20 to June 22 in Sunyani.

Addressing the media regarding Hearts of Oak's disappointing performance in the 2022-2023 Ghana Premier League, where the team finished 12th, Nelson expressed his disappointment but emphasized that the club is thriving in other aspects.

"In facilities, we are doing very well. You go to Pobiman, it's like a one-stop shop because with Pobiman, you have basketball and tennis courts, a swimming pool, hostel facilities, and natural and astro turf pitches.

"Additionally, we are planning to include an 80-bedroom hotel in Pobiman. So, if you ask me about the future, I will tell you the future is bright."

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Related Articles: