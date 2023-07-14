The head-to-head and FIFA Rankings: Analyzing Ghana's opponents for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars

The Black Stars have been placed in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set to kick off in November 2023.

Ghana were paired with Mali, Chad, Madagascar, Comoros, and Central African Republic in the group during the draw that was held in Ivory Coast on Thursday, July 13, 2023.



Africa has been handed 9 slots plus a possible one to make 10 for the 2026 World Cup, therefore, the qualification format, unlike the 2022 edition, has seen a reformation to nine groups of six teams in each group.



All nine group winners will earn an automatic qualification for the World Cup that will be co-hosted by USA, Canada, and Mexico.



The four best second-placed teams from the groups will engage in playoffs. The winner of this playoff will then compete against a team from the CONCACAF zone for a chance to secure the tenth and final spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



The qualifiers are scheduled to take place over a two-year period, from November 2023 to November 2025.



According to the new format, Ghana can only avoid the hectic playoffs by winning their group to qualify automatically.



Black Stars stand a higher chance of doing so on the account that they are the only side in their group that has featured in the World Cup.



Ghana have played four of the last five editions, including a quarter-final finish in 2010.

However, their biggest match in the group would be Mali who are ranked above Ghana in the FIFA ranking and were seeded in Pot 1 of the draw.



Moreover, the desire to play at the World Cup might spring a surprise from the remaining four nations in the group, which makes the group a bit more complicated.



Below is Ghana's head-to-head record against the other five nations and their current FIFA rankings



Group I - FIFA rankings



CAF (World)



Mali - 10 (53)



Ghana - 11 (60)



Madagascar - 25(110)

Central African Republic - 32 (122)



Comoros - 39 (131)



Chad - 49 (181)



Ghana's head-to-head against their opponents



Ghana vs Mali



Matches played - 5



Ghana wins - 2



Mali wins 2

Draws - 1



Ghana vs Central African Republic



Matches played - 1



Draw - 1



Ghana vs Madagascar



Matches played - 3



Ghana wins - 1



Draw - 2

Ghana vs Comoros



Matches played - 3



Ghana win - 1



Comoros win - 1



Draw - 1



Ghana vs Chad - None



EE/KPE