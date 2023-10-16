'The judgement of God is upon your heads' - Prophet Kofi Oduro 'warns' GFA

Prophet Kofi Oduro, the leader of the Alabaster International Ministries

Prophet Kofi Oduro, the leader of the Alabaster International Ministries has hit out at the Ghana Football Association over what he considers to be an over-fixation with the Black Stars.

In a sermon in his church on Sunday, October 15, 2023, Prophet Kofi Oduro said that the country has prioritized the Black Stars at the expense of other sporting disciplines.



Commending the national amputee football team for winning gold in the African Paralympic Games, the preacher alleged that the management of Ghana football has been mismanaging funds and will pay for it at the right time.



“Our minds are overly focused on the Black Stars. We only care about the Black Stars and not other teams. Hunger has been killing these guys. They’ve won a cup for Ghana but those in charge have neglected them.



“I have already won the GFA that the judgement of God is upon their heads. No matter what they do, they will pay the price. You have people mismanaging funds but can’t offer these boys GHC10,000 each to start their lives. They will pay the price,” he said.



It is worth noting that whereas the Black Stars is managed by the Ghana Football Association, the amputee team falls under the tutelage of the National Paralympic Committee.

Though the GFA, may in an act of charity extend some help to them, their upkeep and management falls under the NPC, National Sports Authority and Ministry of Youth and Sports.



Ghana were crowned champions of African amputee soccer after defeating Morocco 2-1 at the McDan Park in Accra on September 10, 2023.



Ghana came from a goal down to avenge an earlier defeat to the Moroccans and won the ultimate honour in the football event played at the McDan Park in La, on Sunday.



Morocco beat Ghana by the same margin at the group stage of the tournament to be the first to qualify from the group, leaving Ghana with a must-win situation in their last game against Liberia to qualify.



The tables, however, turned in favour of the Ghanaians with goals coming from Yussif Ya-haya and skipper, Richard Attah Opentil, to cancel Lyass Sbiyaa’s opener that gave the Moroccans the advantage in the 20th minute and to give the Black Challenge the leader.

Watch the latest episode of Sports Check below







EK