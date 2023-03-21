The new Kevin-Prince Boateng? - Social media users drool over 'fresh boy' Ransford-Yeboah

Black Stars forward Ransford-Yeboah

New Black Stars forward, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer might not have made an impact yet for the team but his presence in the team is certainly making some off-field impact.

Ransford-Yeboah, has since his switch to represent Ghana in 2022, played only five minutes of football for the country but his looks are earning him some good press, particularly on social media.



The Hamburger SV forward is set to make his bow for the Black Stars on Ghanaian soil and even before he kicks a ball, he is already enjoying some praise.



Ransford-Yeboah was one of nine players who participated in Black Stars’ first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium and the official handle of the team tweeted some pictures of him in training.



The well-built arms and complexion of the 21-year-old got some social media users drooling over his looks.



Some users compared him to Kevin-Prince Boateng who was the toast of most female fans of the Black Stars during his time with the team.

Ransford-Yeboah meanwhile is focused on helping coach Chris Hughton start his Black Stars journey on a winning note.



Chris Hughton’s men will on Thursday, March 23, 2023 take on Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in a 2023 AFCON qualifier.



Ahead of the game, Chris Hughton who was announced in February as the replacement for Otto Addo was unveiled to Ghanaians on Monday, March 20, 2023.



Chris Hughton, during his unveiling, stated that football philosophy is secondary to winning games and his focus is to win games and help the teams.



It also came to light during the unveiling that Chris Hughton’s first stint with the Black Stars will end in December 2024.

