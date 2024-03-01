The new Kudus: All you need to know about Nordsjaelland’s new signing Araphat Mohammed

Ghanaian prodigy Araphat Mohammed

Ghanaian prodigy Araphat Mohammed is the newest talent to join FC Nordsjaelland from Ghana-based talent hub, Right to Dream Academy.

People have likened the left-footed winger to Black Stars starman Mohammed Kudus due to similarities in their play.



Gareth Henderby, Head of Right to Dream International Academy highlighted the qualities of Araphat.



“Araphat is an incredibly strong and dynamic left-footed midfielder who is good with the ball on his feet as he has good technique,” he said as quoted by the RTD Academy.



Araphat Mohammed’s move to Denmark has drawn the curtains down on his 8-year stint with Right to Dream.



“It’s a huge inspiration to see the steps that many Right to Dream players have taken - both in Nordsjaelland and subsequently in the major leagues,” he said after completing his move.

Age



Araphat was born in 2006 and is 18 years old.



Place of Birth



He was born and bred in Teshie, a suburb of Accra. His unveiling video shared by Nordsjaelland captures his growth from the slums in Teshie to Right To Dream.



Position

His primary position is right wing but he is a versatile player who can play across the front three.



Watch bits of Araphat Mohammed’s performance when he faced Ghana U-20 in 2023:





???????? Araphat Mohammed joins FC Nordsjaelland after spending over 8 years with Right to Dream.



The nimble left footer from Teshie is a midfielder who can also play across the front three.



This is Araphat against Ghana’s U17 players just over a year ago.pic.twitter.com/rv0fmMZ9nC — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) February 28, 2024

