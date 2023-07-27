The next Abedi Pele? Watch the incredible football skills of Jordan Ayew's 9-year-old son

Ghana could yet benefit from the football royalty of the Ayew family if videos of Jordan Ayew’s nine-year-old son making the rounds are anything to go by.

From Abedi through Solar Ayew to Jordan Ayew, the family have been the bedrock for football talents for Ghana.



With both Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew hitting the twilight of their respective careers, the family looks set to unleash another Ayew who will become the face of Ghana football.



A video of the nine-year-old Razan Ayew alias Picco testing his footballing mettle against his uncle Andre Ayew and other footballers of his father’s (Jordan Ayew) age is making the rounds on social media.



Razan Ayew looked unfazed as he pulled off an impressive dummy to beat two markers before laying a pass to his father’s big brother and Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew.



The game is one of a number of all-star matches played at Nania Park by some current and ex-footballers to keep them in shape.



Among the football stars usually present at the park located at the University of Ghana are Sulley Muntari, Muniru Sulley, Mubarak Wakaso, and Afriyie Acquah among others.

With Ghana experiencing a dearth of dribbling wizards, the video of Razan Ayew will come as good news for the country as he could be donning the national team in five years' time.



If expectations come to fruition, Razan Ayew will be the third generation of the Ayew family who are known across the world as a football royalty.



Reports indicate that the young Ayew is on the books of a UK-based soccer academy.



Watch the short video below







