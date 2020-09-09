Sports News

The noise won’t help Hearts of Oak – Togbe Afede to critics

Majority shareholder of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV

Majority shareholder of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV has urged the fans of the club to be patient and keep supporting the club as measures are being put in place to ensure that the club returns to its winning ways.

The Phobians have been without a major trophy in about 10 years and according to the leadership of the club, the noise from a session of the fans will not help as they seek to revamp the club.



He said that the negativity keeps derailing the efforts of the club in securing sponsorship and has, therefore charged them to support the club wholeheartedly.



Togbe Afede expressed that management of the club are doing its best to ensure the club returns to its glory days.

“Those noises don’t help the club. It took 30 years but Liverpool finally won the Premier League title. Genuine fans learn to support and appreciate what management is doing.



“Negativity makes it hard to strike relationship like this because nobody doesn’t want to be associated with a bad product. So they have a responsibility to support what we are doing”



“They should also remember that they can’t love the club more than those who spending money and their time”, he added.

