'The pitch affected us' - Stop-gap Kotoko coach after Eleven Wonders draw

Interim Asante Kotoko coach Johnson Smith

Interim Asante Kotoko coach Johnson Smith has put down his side's 1-1 draw at Eleven Wonders on Saturday, 3 April 2021, to the bad nature of the pitch in Techiman.

The Porcupine Warriors raced into an early lead when Fabio Gama shot them into the lead after just six minutes.



The Brazilian import teleported a half volley from outside the box past goalkeeper John Moosie.



But five minutes to the break, Samuel Boakye headed in a cross from the right to level things up.

''The boys did well because this is the first match in the second round after a long break and the pitch because we are training on our pitch and come and see how we are playing, it's different from this pitch so the possession wasn't coming,'' Smith told StarTimes in a post-match interview.



